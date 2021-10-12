New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a fake gun license racket.

The central agency also conducted a search at the residence of retired IAS officer Baseer Ahmad Khan who has also served as an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Khan was relieved of his duties recently. A search at his residence at Bulbul Bagh, Baghat in Srinagar is still on. (ANI)

