Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order In-Charge Saurabh Tripathi on Thursday said that fake photos and videos are being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

"Fake news and rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms. Some anti-national and disturbing elements are spreading fake news in connection with the incident that took place at North Tripura district using Facebook and Twitter as mediums," he said.

Issuing a clarification on photos and videos of the mosque being torched, he said, " No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

"The videos and photos that are depicted in those fake posts have no links with the actual incident that happened in Tripura. Even these are not linked to any other incident that has taken place here in the state", he said.

In all the cases strict action will be taken as per the law, he added. Apart from that, Tripathi also appealed to the people to come forward and call out those who are spreading the rumours and help police identify the miscreants. "Whenever there is anything suspicious or seems to be disturbing for you, please do contact the nearest police station at the earliest", he added.

While speaking to ANI earlier on Wednesday, DIG Northern Range Lalhimnga Darlong, said, "Exaggerated and perverted rumours were being spread in social media that could spread high tensions between two religious communities."

He, however, said that some miscreants who participated in a rally called by Vishva Hindu Parishad indulged in the violence.

Darlong added that Vishva Hindu Parishad took out a protest procession against the recent violence in Bangladesh.

"The police acted immediately and brought the situation under control. The investigation has already started and additional security personnel from TSR, CRPF and BSF have been deployed in the area. Additional manpower has been brought from other districts as well to ensure full-proof security in the area," the DIG said.

He appealed to the people not to get swayed by emotions and rumours and cooperate with police if they find anyone involved in a malicious campaign. (ANI)

