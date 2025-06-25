Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): As Axiom-4 mission was successfully launched from the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the family of Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla expressed immense pride on his achievement while wishing for his safe return.

The family of astronaut Subhanshu Shukla, who is piloting the Axiom-4 mission, watched the lift off from Lucknow with immense pride and "tears of joy".

Speaking with ANI, the sister of Shubhanshu Shukla, Shuchi Mishra, wished for his safe return

"We hope everything will go well. We are relaxed and waiting for him to return home safely after 15 days. Our hopes are rising now, we want him to do more missions and make us proud," Shuchi Mishra said.

Additionally, Nidhi Mishra, the sister of Shubhanshu Shukla, hoped for the successful completion of the mission.

"The experience was good. As of now, all the stages have been completed successfully. I want the mission to be completed successfully," Nidhi Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Asha Shukla, mother of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, got emotional during the lift off and said, "Everyone is happy. These are tears of joy."

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "It feels great. This was all God's blessings..."

The Axiom Mission 4 or Ax-4, launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST).

In his remarks from onboard the Dragon spacecraft, Shukla said, "Namaskar, my dear countrymen, what a ride. We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride. You all also show excitement. Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

For Group Captain Shukla, this will be an opportunity to emulate fellow Indian Air Force Officer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on 3 April 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme. Sharma spent seven days in space on board the Salyut 7 space station.

This is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew is travelling to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am Eastern Time (4 pm IST) on Thursday, June 26. (ANI)

