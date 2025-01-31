New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, claimed that a family in Delhi with 18 members saved 50 thousand rupees per month by availing different schemes being offered by the AAP government in the national capital.

Kejriwal further highlighted the major schemes of Delhi government including free electricity, free education, free treatment, and free bus rides for women.

Further, mentioning AAP's 'Budget' Patra campaign launched today, Kejriwal further said, "AAP government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of Rs 25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another Rs 10,000 in savings."

"Today we have Roshan ji's with us his family saves Rs 50,200 per month valing different schemes being offered by the AAP government. If the people of Delhi press the broom button, they will save thousands of rupees. But, if by mistake, they press the lotus button, they will lose thousands of rupees," he added.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes and measures implemented to benefit the people of Delhi by the AAP.

"Our free electricity scheme saves Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 monthly, free water Rs 2,500, free bus travel Rs 2,500, free education Rs 10,000, and mohalla clinics and hospitals contribute another Rs 5,000 in savings," he stated.

Hitting out at the BJP, he claimed that if it comes to power all the schemes initiated by AAP would be discontinued.

"The BJP has declared that free education, mohalla clinics, and free bus travel will be discontinued if they come to power," he added. Kejriwal also unveiled AAP's scheme, expected to benefit all households, including - Rs2,100 for women, Free bus travel for students, and free medical treatment for senior citizens.

"These schemes will further add Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 in monthly savings," he claimed. Kejriwal announced that AAP workers would visit households to fill out the AAP 'Bachat Patra', informing residents about the financial benefits they receive from AAP's governance.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

AAP has been dominating the last two assembly polls with massive wins of 67 and 62 out of 70 seats respectively, and is fighting to retain its stronghold.

BJP, which has not been in power in the national capital for close to three decades is aiming a comeback. It had won 3 and 8 seats in the last two elections. Congress, which remained in power for 15 years failed to open its account in last two elections.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for the success of their 'struggle' to stop the flow of contaminated water. Taking to X, he said that ammonia levels in the water dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, saving Delhi from a "potential water crisis."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission held a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the campaign period in Delhi. The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on the Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide. (ANI)

