Pune, January 31: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man was allegedly hacked to death by four minors in Pune. The deceased, identified as Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Bhor, was allegedly attacked with a koyta (machete) by the accused near Ashish Garden in Kothrud. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, January 29.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased died during treatment. Police officials said that Jadhav worked as a supervisor of cleaning staff in Pune. An officer said that one of the accused had doubts about Jadhav having an immoral relationship with his mother. Based on this suspicion, the main accused and his friends planned to kill Jadhav. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Son by Administering Heavy Dose of Sleeping Pills, Survives Suicide Bid; Blames Moneylenders for Harassment.

On Thursday, January 29, Jadhav came to Sagar Colony at around 5 PM, where he was stopped by all four minor accused. The minors, who had carried sharp weapons with them, allegedly attacked Jadhav, who had severe blood loss. Cops said that Jadhav was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that all four accused resided in the same colony. Cops also found that Jadhav knew the main accused well and used to visit his home frequently. After Jadhav's death, all accused were detained and sent to the juvenile rehabilitation centre. Pune Shocker: Class 3 Student Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl After Being Influenced by Social Media in Kondhwa, Arrested.

Vikram Kadam, Police Inspector (Crime) at Kothrud Police Station, said a case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).