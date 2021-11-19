New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the central government's decision to repeal three farm laws is a victory of all farmers, however, he added, that it is a late decision.

"It's a late decision. I've always said that this government gets scared when the public comes out on the streets to protest. This is a victory for all farmers," said Owaisi.

"From day one, the opposition had been saying that three Farm Laws are unconstitutional. Modi government had no constitutional right to make such laws. These laws were formed only for the satisfaction of Modi's ego," he added.

AIMIM chief also said that "Due to these black laws 700 farmers had to lose their lives. Had he kept aside his ego and Constitution before him, these laws wouldn't have been formed and farmers need not have died."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

