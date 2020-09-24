Fatehpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Upset over not being able to "repay" his loan, a farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Naraini village in the Kishanpur area.

The farmer, identified as Mahendra Savita (37), was found hanging from a tree around 9.30 am, Kishanpur SHO Pandhari Saroj said, adding that he had left his home in the morning to go to his fields.

According to his wife Ranno Devi's statement, Savita was upset as he could not repay his loan of Rs 60,000.

The SHO said he had married off his daughter in June. "He probably committed suicide due to the loan," the SHO said, quoting the victim's wife.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

