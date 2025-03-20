New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday criticized the central government for focusing on irrelevant issues while farmers continue to struggle.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "It is very unfortunate that the farmers of the country are struggling, the youth are frustrated, but the government is busy with irrelevant issues. No one is talking about the farmers; instead, we are digging up issues from 400 years ago and turning them into political debates."

He urged the BJP-led central government to talk to the farmers instead of focusing on irrelevant matters.

"The farmers are suffering, talk to them. The youth are distressed, engage with them. But instead of addressing these concerns, we're focusing on irrelevant matters. This is the situation unfolding in the country," Masood said.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, who remain firm on various demands.

Demanding their release, Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of ignoring demands made by the farmers despite promising MSP on crops.

"The Bhagwant Mann government, which promised to give MSP to the farmers of Punjab in five minutes, is not even ready to listen to the legitimate demands of the farmers today. I strongly condemn the forcible abduction of farmer leaders and farmers. The Punjab government should immediately release the arrested farmers and accept their demands," Badal said in a post on his social media account.

Indian Olympic medallist wrestler and Working President of Kisan Congress, Bajrang Punia also slammed the government after several farmers were arrested during the protest at the Shambhu Border in Punjab.

"The government was just pretending to talk to farmers. Arresting them after discussions shows they are not serious about solving the farmers' problems. This is a betrayal," Punia said.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, condemned the Punjab government's action and said, "On one hand, the government is negotiating with the farmer organizations and on the other hand, it is arresting them."

On Wednesday, Punjab police removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border, where they were sitting in protest over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. (ANI)

