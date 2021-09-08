Bargarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Farmers dumped vegetables on a road in Odisha's Bargarh district on Wednesday in protest against the distressed price of the produce.

Dozens of farmers, led by the Bargarh Jai Kisan Andolan, staged a protest at Sohela block, 26 km west of Bargarh town, demanding a minimum support price and a cold storage.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

They dumped vegetables like brinjal, lady's finger and ridge gourd on the streets, staged a demonstration and raised slogans.

"The agitation was staged in protest against the distressed prices of the produce, which have been selling at Rs 2-4 per kg," one of the outfit leaders told reporters.

Also Read | Goa Police Bust Fake Call Centre, Arrest 13 From Various States for Duping US Citizens.

He underlined that if there was cold storage then the farmers would not have faced such a situation.

Another outfit leader said the protest was intended to draw the attention of the government and the common people to the dire situation of the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)