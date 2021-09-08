Lucknow, September 8: In an another case death of women in connection to dowry, a 28-year-old woman allegedly was killed by her in-laws who allegedly pushed her from the second floor of their home in Sector 46, Noida, according to report. The police arrested the deceased's husband on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's family. They are trying to locate the man's parents as well. The deceased's family also alleged that the woman was tortured for dowry.

Report inform that the accused, identified as Jay Kumar Saini, married the deceased, identified as Pooja Saini, in 2019. The couple has a 18-month-old baby together, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The deceased's family has accused the her in-laws of torturing her for dowry and on alleged that they pushed her from the second floor of the house in which she received severe injuries and died. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act in this matter. Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

SHO Sector 39 Police Station, Rajeev Kumar, told Hindustan Times "The victim’s family members filed a complaint on September 5. They alleged that her in-laws pushed her from the second floor. She received critical injuries and died." The police have arrested the deceased's husband and launched a search to locate his parents. A case has been registered under section 498-A, 304-B of the IPC and Section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and investigation is underway. Gwalior Woman Forced to Drink Acid by In-Laws Over Dowry Dies in Delhi Hospital.

A similar case of dowry death was reported a few days back from Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by news agency ANI, a man allegedly killed his wife of three years by strangulating her in Shamli district of the state. The husband of the deceased has been arrested in this matter.

