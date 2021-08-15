New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 75th Independence Day celebrations across the country, farmers took out Tiranga Yatras in Punjab and Haryana to mark the occasion and demand the repeal of the farm laws.

In Haryana's Kurukshetra, farmers held a tractor Tiranga Yatra from Pipli to Kundli Border.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Gurnam Singh said, "As the country has completed 75 years of Independence, we have planned to take out Tiranga Yatra from Pipili, which is said to be the place for farmers' revolution. Today we have re-named it as Kisan Kranti Chowk, because on September 10 farmers were baton-charged here. Many farmers sustained serious injuries in the incident. From here we will take the yatra to Kundli Border. We demand the repeal of three black farm laws."

Farmers also took out Tiranga Yatra at Singhu Border which had started from Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Another 'Tiranga Tractor Parade' was taken out in Uchana Kalan, Jind on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

"The parade is being led by women and the Tricolour has also been hoisted by them. We want that the three black laws should be repealed and MSP should be guaranteed to farmers," said a woman participant who was seen driving a tractor.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar who was on duty in Jind during the parade said, "We have made all security arrangements. Their route is fixed and they have so far carried out the procession peacefully. Forces have been deployed at all places and we have all arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place."

Farmers also held a Tiranga Yatra march from the Attari-Wagah border to the Golden Gate in Amritsar.

"We want the repeal of the three black farm laws. We'll continue our protest in Delhi and around its borders until the government revokes these laws," added Kabil Singh, one of the farmers participating in the march.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

