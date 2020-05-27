Locust Swarms Enter Madhya Pradesh, Farmers in Jabalpur Arrange Water Tankers, Chemicals Against 'Tiddi Dal' Attack

Locusts swarm | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Jabalpur, May 27: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying in a bid to drive away locusts from attacking their farms.

"Locust swarms can be repelled by making loud sounds and spraying. All such arrangements have been made in the district, if locust swarms attack we will be ready for it," said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

Also Read | Floods in Parts of Dibrugarh District in Assam Due to Incessant Rain in the Region: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

"Farmers have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying as advised by the agricultural department," added Yadav. Locust Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Sehore Beat Utensils to Keep Insects at Bay.

Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)