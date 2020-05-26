Locust Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Sehore Beat Utensils to Keep Insects at Bay

Locusts swarm | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Sehore, May 26: Farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts that have attacked their farms. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.

"There is a possibility of great damage to the crops due to locusts. The Agriculture Department and administration is keeping an eye on the issue," said Jainendra Kumar Kanaujia, agriculture scientist. Locust Swarm Attacks North India: Scary Pics and Videos of 'Tiddi Dal' From Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Worry Farmers.

He also urged the farmers to continue with such activities and not allow locusts to not damage the crops.