Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) A total of 571 farmers who faced losses due to a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on October 14 last year have received financial aid of Rs 46 lakh from the Maharashtra government, an official said on Friday.

Several thousand people had attended the October rally in Jarange's native Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna, the official said.

"A total of 441 farmers got Rs 32 lakh, while 130 got Rs 14.55 lakh. The state has also provided aid to kin of 80 persons who committed suicide for Maratha quota. More than 25 lakh was disbursed from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund for those who received injuries in a police lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati," the official informed.

