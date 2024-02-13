Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): Group of Tamil Nadu farmers in Trichy extended their support to the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest.

Farmer leader P Ayyakannu said that if PM Modi contested from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers would file nominations against him.

P Ayyakannu further said, "As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country for our rights but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi...If PM Modi contests from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers will file nomination against him from that constituency."

He also said that the Swaminathan Commission had said that farmers should get 50 per cent above the cost of cultivation.

P Ayyakannu said, "We got independence 77 years back. As per Article 19, we can move anywhere in the country for our rights. PM Modi had announced that he would give profitable prices for agricultural products. In the 2019 elections, he promised to give Rs 54 but so far we are getting only Rs 20 MSP for paddy per kg. So now we are protesting and we have removed our clothes," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi on Tuesday.

The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons.

Police have placed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades and barbed wires at several parts of the border. Paramilitary personnel have been also deployed.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the Centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest. (ANI)

