Gurugram, May 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the building she was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Charu Khurana, a native of Karnal in Haryana.

She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.

The police said they did not find a suicide note.

"Around 8 pm on Monday, the police received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

"Her family members reached Gurugram this morning. They did not blame anybody. We did not recover a suicide note either. Her body was handed over the kin after post-mortem," inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 police station, said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing all angles, he added.

