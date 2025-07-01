New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has installed fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Guldhar and Duhai Namo Bharat stations to promote clean and sustainable transportation.

With the addition of these two stations, three EV charging stations are now operational along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including the existing facility at Sahibabad station, according to a statement.

Also Read | Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

It stated that the newly installed charging stations are equipped with high-voltage units of 50 kW capacity, capable of charging four-wheelers up to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The charging points are designed to support multiple types of e-vehicles.

Users can access the charging service through the 'ElectreeFi' mobile application available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app allows users to register, book a time slot at their preferred station, monitor the charging status in realtime, and make digital payments, it stated.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Apologises for Death of 29 Year-Old Sivaganga Man in Custody, Promises Stringent Action.

NCRTC said in its statement that the initiative will benefit daily commuters as well as residents in nearby areas, encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and strengthening last-mile connectivity.

In line with its sustainability objectives, NCRTC aims to meet 70 per cent of the total energy demand of the Namo Bharat corridor through solar power. Solar panels are being installed at all elevated stations and depots along the route, with a target of generating around 11 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy, the corporation added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)