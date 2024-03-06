Amethi (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister and local MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday mocked the Congress for the "delay" in announcing its candidate from the constituency, saying it appears that they have realised the power of Amethi and the fear of defeat is haunting that party.

The Union minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 281 projects worth Rs 206 crore in her constituency.

While taking a question from mediapersons about Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Amethi, she said, "At the moment I do not know who will contest the elections, but the way Congress people are not able to muster the courage to declare the candidate from here, it seems that Amethi's power and fear of defeat is haunting them. This is a clear indication of their defeat."

Earlier in the day, Congress district president Pradeep Singhal claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi parliamentary constituency in the coming elections and the announcement in this regard will be made soon.

Gandhi, who represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019, lost the 2019 election to BJP's Irani.

Recalling her association with the constituency, Irani said, "I came into Amethi politics in 2014 but lost the election to the 'naamdars'. But I kept serving the people and BJP gave me another opportunity in 2019. The people of Amethi accepted me. History was created in Amethi in 2019."

The Union minister for women, child development and minority welfare also gave an account of the works done by her in the last five years for the people of the constituency.

Irani said it is a matter of concern that the youth here were never given a chance to present their talent. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Youth Sports Competition was organised last year in which 1.11 lakh youth took part, she said.

This time, in the competition organised for women and girls, 1,30,265 women and girls took part. This has not happened till date in any parliamentary constituency of the country, she said.

"My party has given me an opportunity to become your public representative again in 2024 when Bharatiya Janata Party is going to create a new history and is moving towards a massive victory and majority. A golden page in such history will also be linked to Amethi," she added.

