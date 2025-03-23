New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Sunday, remembering their supreme sacrifice for India's freedom.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and said their "fearless pursuit of freedom and justice" continues to inspire everyone.

"Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," the Prime Minister wrote, reflecting on their significant contributions to India's independence movement.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the three martyrs on, remembering their contributions to India's fight for freedom.

"On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble tribute to them," he posted on X.

He further emphasized the significance of their sacrifices, saying, "Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice against injustice and oppression is an example for every Indian."

Highlighting the broader impact of Bhagat Singh's revolutionary spirit, Gandhi noted that Bhagat Singh's fight was not only against British colonial rule, but also against casteism and social discrimination.

"Bhagat Singh's fight was not just against the British rule but also against casteism and social discrimination. His thoughts on equality and brotherhood will continue to inspire us always," he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to honour the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who made the supreme sacrifice for India's independence.

Shah shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their contributions to the freedom movement and the values they instilled in the youth of the nation.

"I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on 'Martyr's Day' by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India," Shah wrote on social media.

Shah praised the revolutionary leaders for their unwavering commitment to patriotism, saying, "These great revolutionaries proved through their lives that there is no greater duty than patriotism."

He further emphasized their role in inspiring a nation-wide freedom movement, stating, "The sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who instilled patriotism in the youth with their valor and dynamic thoughts and ignited the nationwide freedom movement, will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages to believe that 'national interest is paramount.'"

Earlier, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Malik Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day.

Kharge shared a powerful quote, reflecting the spirit of the revolutionaries, "Main zulmat-e-shab mein le ke nikloonga apne dar-manda caravan ko... sharar-fishaan hogi aah meri, nafas mera shola-baar hoga"

(I will emerge from the darkness of the night, carrying my caravan of helplessness... My breath will be a spark, my soul will burn like a flame.)

"The revolutionary spirit and thoughts of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will remain immortal. We pay humble tribute to these immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," he added. (ANI)

