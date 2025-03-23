Mumbai, March 23: OpenAI and Meta, two leading AI companies, are reportedly discussing a partnership with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. The partnership will be related to artificial intelligence offerings in India, and reports also said that Reliance discussed training the Meta and OpenAI models at its three-gigawatt data centre. Recently, Reliance Jio also announced its partnership with Starlink to focus on offering satellite internet services in India.

According to the reports, OpenAI was discussing the possibility of a partnership with Reliance Jio to distribute ChatGPT. On the other hand, the Sam Altman-run AI company discussed employees cutting the ChatGPT Subscription price down by more dollars than its USD 20 price a month; however, it was not clear if the conversation took place.

The reports also said that Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate discussed selling its OpenAI models to enterprise customers through an application programming interface or API. Besides, there were discussions between Reliance about running the OpenAI models locally so that the data of the citizens of India could be kept within the country.

Reliance's three-gigawatt data centre will reportedly be the largest in the world and may be built in Jamnagar, Gujarat. However, regarding these plans to integrate AI (artificial intelligence) and build the data centre, Reliance and OpenAI did not respond immediately.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs USD 20 per month and the ChatGPT Pro subscription costs around USD 200 per month. The free version is limited in India; however, it does not include more tools and capabilities. According to some users, OpenAI removed the credits for its Sora text-to-video generator and started offering unlimited video generation for its ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro subscriptions.

