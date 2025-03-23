Kochi, March 23: In a heartbreaking incident, a 35-year-old man named Ranjith allegedly died by suicide after attempting to strangle his ailing mother in Kerala's Kollam. According to the reports, the man took this extreme step due to severe financial distress and her deteriorating health.

According to the Matrubhumi report, the incident unfolded on Friday evening, March 21, and the mother, Sujatha (58) is currently receiving treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Ranjith and Sujatha, who reportedly had no other relatives, were facing immense pressure from financial difficulties and a medical recommendation for Sujatha's leg amputation due to advanced diabetes. Kollam Shocker: Woman’s Ex-Fiance Kills Her Brother in Kerala After She Ends Engagement, Later ‘Dies by Suicide’.

In a desperate act, the duo consumed an excessive dose of pills, believing they could end their suffering together. Following this, Ranjith attempted to strangle his mother with a shawl, mistakenly thinking she had died.

The situation came to light the next morning when officials from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB arrived to disconnect the power supply due to unpaid bills. Hearing Sujatha's faint cries for water, they alerted local residents, who then contacted the police. ‘F**k Nig*a He Actually Died’: Kerala Student Dies by Suicide After Being Forced To Lick Toilet Seat at Kochi’s Global Public School, Classmates Mock His Death.

Upon entering the home, they found Sujatha alive but in critical condition, while Ranjith was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. Sujatha was promptly rushed to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

