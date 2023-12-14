Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) A female elephant was killed and its calf injured early on Thursday after being hit by a speeding train at Lalkuan near Haldwani, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday, Terai East Forest Division DFO Sandip Kumar said.

The calf's vertebral column was broken in the collision with the train, Kumar said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Received Highest National Awards of 14 Countries Since 2014, Says Government in Rajya Sabha.

The loco pilot's role is being probed after which further action will be taken in the matter, the DFO said.

A post-mortem of the female elephant is underway and the calf has been rescued, he added.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Delhi Court Sends Four Accused to Seven-Day Police Custody for Breaching Security at New Parliament Building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)