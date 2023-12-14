New Delhi, December 14: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for breaching security at the new Parliament building to the city police's custody for seven days. The accused- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the city police, who sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days. They have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of Indian Penal Code. Parliament Security Breach: Accused Worked in IT Cell for BJP MP Pratap Simha, Seize His Office, Says Karnataka Congress

The court, however, remanded them in police custody for 7 days. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a key conspirator, is on the run.

