Thiruvananthapuram, July 5 (PTI) A female leopard at the zoo here gave birth to a cub last week.

The leopard, named Janavi, gave birth on June 30, zoo officials said in a statement on Monday.

Both the mother and the cub are fine, it said.

The leopard was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo in November 2016 from Wayanad after being caught by the forest department.

Zoo officials said Janavi was about 12 years old. PTI

