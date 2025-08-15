New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): A study of population-specific responses to fermented food shows that the health effect of the bioactive peptides they contain differs across populations and can personalise nutrition for India's diverse population, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release on Thursday.

Bioactive peptides from fermented foods are gaining global attention for their health benefits. With advancements in biotechnology and a deeper understanding of individual differences, bioactive peptides could hold great promise for nutrition and health solutions.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst: 38 Feared Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway.

A recent study conducted by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), emphasises the health benefits of traditional fermented foods. They showed that the bioactive peptides (BAPs), or short protein fragments consisting of 2 to 20 amino acids, can regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, immunity, and inflammation.

The study published in Food Chemistry (2025), led by Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Corresponding author and Director IASST, Dr. Maloyjo Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Dr. Asis Bala, and Dr. Mojibr Khan showed that foods such as yogurt, idli, miso, natto, kimchi and fermented fish contain high levels of these peptides.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

These short peptides, formed during fermentation, interact with biomolecules through electrostatic forces, hydrogen bonding and hydrophobic interactions to exert antimicrobial, antihypertensive, antioxidant and immune-modulatory effects.

This can influence cardiac function, immune response and metabolic health. However, their bioavailability and effectiveness vary across populations due to genetic polymorphisms, gut microbiota composition, dietary habits and health conditions. Gene variants in ACE or IL-6 may affect individual responses to these peptides. This data emphasises the necessity for precision nutrition and targeted health interventions customised to the diverse Indian population.

The research published in the Journal of Food Chemistry can address challenges such as variability in fermentation methods, peptide stability and interactions with the microbiota.

The study advocates incorporating traditional fermented foods into public health initiatives. It emphasises the need for omics-based (biological research that utilises high-throughput technologies to analyse large sets of molecules) research and innovation in rural food systems to establish India as a global leader in personalised nutrition, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)