Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) The second North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2025 Manipur was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest and chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) M. Asnikumar Singh said films have always been a mirror to reflect the actual image of society and that the industry can generate a number of employments besides promoting cultural heritage.

Also Read | Adani Group, ITEES Singapore To Build India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative With INR 2,000 Crore Donation, Launches World's Largest Finishing School in Mundra, Gujarat.

"Manipuri film industry is deeply rooted in our heritage and ethos, as it not only entertains but also highlights the challenges," he added.

"Films could be a medium to express the rich culture and folklores of the state. Manipur, with its rich and storied cinematic tradition, has long been a torchbearer of cultural expression in the Northeast and beyond," Singh added.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: TMC Govt Presents INR 3.89 Lakh Crore Budget; DA Enhanced, Housing Scheme Gets Higher Allocation; Allowance Under 'Lakshmir Bhandar' Remains Same.

The festival will be continue till February 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)