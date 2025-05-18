Nathula Pass (Sikkim) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is all set to resume through Nathula from June this year, marking the end of a five-year suspension caused by the Doklam standoff in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the route through the Indo-China border in Sikkim is undergoing final preparations, with infrastructure development nearing completion.

According to Sunil Kumar, Labour In-charge of the construction works, the renovation and reconstruction of acclimatisation centres is expected to be completed within the next four to five days.

"The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start soon. The renovation and reconstruction of acclimatisation centres are expected to be completed within the next four to five days. Acclimatisation centres are being established along the route. A total of 50-60 people will be here at the acclimatisation centre," Kumar told ANI.

Two acclimatisation centres are being established along the route--one at 16th Mile (10,000 feet) and another near Hangu Lake along the Kupup Road (14,000 feet). Each centre will house two five-bedded and two two-bedded buildings, along with a medical centre, office, kitchen, and other essential facilities for pilgrims.

IK Rasaily, a local resident and a participant in the 2016 yatra, welcomed the reopening and pointed out the likely economic upliftment for local communities. "Tourism will revive and local livelihoods will improve. The Sikkim route remains the safest and most accessible due to its good road connectivity," he said.

Kabi Lungchok MLA Thinley Tshering Bhutia also expressed gratitude to the central and state governments for initiating the reopening of the yatra through Sikkim.

"Sikkim is a peaceful state with no history of terrorist activity, making this the safest route for Mansarovar pilgrims," Bhutia stated.

He further assured that functional toilets and other necessary amenities along the route would be in place before the yatra begins.

The matter of reopening the Nathula route for the yatra was earlier raised in Parliament by Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha, prompting coordinated efforts between the Government of India and the Government of Sikkim.

The resumption of the yatra through Nathula is expected to not only provide a spiritual avenue for pilgrims but also boost tourism and strengthen local economies along the route. (ANI)

