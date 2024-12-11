Leh, Dec 11 (PTI) The final report on identifying the areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALC) in Ladakh for the purpose of granting reservations to the residents was submitted to the Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, Raj Bhawan spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chairman of Reservation Commission for Actual Line of Control (ALC), Ladakh Justice (Retd) Bansi Lal Bhat, who is the former judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, called on the Ladakh Lt Governor in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted the final report, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The official said the main objective of the one-member commission was to examine the overall question of providing reservations to the residents of areas adjoining ALC, or not, for recruitment to various posts under the administration of Ladakh under the J&K Reservation Act, 2004. It is consistent with the need to ensure efficiency in administration and minimum standards for job recruitment.

The Commission also aimed at determining the criteria to be adopted in considering any area of Ladakh as an area adjoining ALC and using the criteria to examine the inclusion of villages, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'Smart India Hackathon' 2024: Government Removing Roadblocks in Path of Youth by Introducing Reforms, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Justice (Retd) Bhat apprised the Lt Governor of the findings of the Commission during the meeting, the official said. Brig (Retd) Mishra commended him for his hard work and sincerity in submitting the final report within the stipulated time frame.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)