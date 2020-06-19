New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Editors Guild of India on Friday described as an "overreaction" the filing of an FIR in Uttar Pradesh against a journalist over a report on the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on a village and asserted that it will "seriously undermine" freedom of the media.

In a statement, the Guild said the use of criminal provisions of the law against journalists has now become an unhealthy and despicable trend that has no place in any vibrant democracy.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Results: State-Wise And Party-Wise List of Names of Winning MPs.

It needs to be resisted as well as eliminated, it said.

The Guild said it is deeply concerned over the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at Varanasi's Ramnagar police station against Scroll Executive Editor Supriya Sharma and its Chief Editor over a report published from Varanasi's Domari village.

Also Read | 'We Are All One,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at All-Party Meeting Called by PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

"The FIR was filed on June 13 under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act)," the Guild said.

This followed a complaint by Mala Devi, who was quoted by Supriya Sharma in her report, published on Scroll.in on June 8, it said.

The Guild also noted the reported statement from Scroll.in, saying it stood by the article in question.

The Scroll.in statement also clarified that it had interviewed Mala Devi in Domari village, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 5, 2020 and that her statements had been reported accurately in the article titled, "In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown", it said.

In view of the categorical statement from Scroll.in, the Guild said it is of the view that the use of the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act are an "overreaction" and will seriously undermine freedom of the media.

The Guild said it respects all laws of the land as also the right of Mala Devi to defend herself against any acts of injustice.

"But it also finds the flagrant misuse of such laws unjustifiable and reprehensible. Worse, the increasing frequency of such misuse of laws by the authorities is tantamount to shooting the messenger and destroying a key pillar of India's democracy," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)