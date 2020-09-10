Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly violating the Jammu and Kashmir government's orders regarding large gatherings at marriage functions during the COVID pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

"Police have registered an FIR against violators of government orders for gathering a large number of invitees at a marriage ceremony in the Solina area of the city," a police official said.

He said loud bangs were heard from the Solina Payeen area on Wednesday night, which triggered panic in the vicinity. People of the area called the Shergarhi police station for curbing the nuisance.

"A preliminary enquiry revealed that the blast-like sound in the Solina area that created panic was due to the bursting of firecrackers at a marriage ceremony in the house of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Solina Payeen," the official said.

He said the house owner had violated the orders of the Srinagar district magistrate and the COVID-19 standard operating procedure by gathering a large number of invitees at his house, thereby endangering the lives of others.

"Accordingly, a case -- FIR No. 45/2020 -- under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Shergarhi police station and a probe initiated," he added.

