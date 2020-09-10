New Delhi, September 10: Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday claimed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcast gave permission to broadcast controversial programme seeking to “expose” a “conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims” into the Indian civil services. According to Chavhanke, the Indian Government refused to stay the telecast of the show. 'UPSC Jihad': IPS Association, Officers Condemn Sudarshan TV For News Report Targeting Muslim Candidates.

The Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News in a tweet said, “Satyameva Jayate! High Court asked for Indian Government’s opinion on banning the show. The Indian Government decided not to ban the show. The Supreme Court has earlier ruled the same. The show will be telecast at 8 pm on Friday,” Along with the tweet, he also shared teaser of the show.

Tweet by Suresh Chavhanke:

On August 28, the Delhi High Court stayed the broadcast of the news report by Sudarshan News after a plea red-flagged its alleged communal content. The HC, contending with the petitioner, directed the channel to not to air the show which was apparently targeting candidates from the minority community over their qualification in bureaucracy. The petition was filed by Jamia Millia Islamia University. Sudarshan TV Case: Delhi High Court Stays Broadcast of 'UPSC Jihad' Show After Jamia Millia Islamia Files Petition.

Earlier, the show was scheduled to broadcast on August 28 at 8 pm. Chavhanke could be heard as saying in the clip that if this conspiracy is not checked, members of Jamia would occupy key bureaucratic posts. The news show teaser had drawn flak from several quarters, including former IAS and IPS officers.

