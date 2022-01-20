Mathura (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) An FIR has been filed against an SP-RLD candidate here for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols, officials said on Thursday.

“SP-RLD candidate Babita Devi has violated the model code of elections and Covid-19 by holding a meeting,” additional district magistrate (administration) Vijay Shankar Dubey said.

The public meeting was held in Raya town on Wednesday and about 200 people were present. COVID-19 guidelines were also not adhered to, he said.

Following the announcement of the Assembly poll dates in five states, the model code of conduct came into immediate effect on January 8.

According to officials, Devi is the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate from Baldeo reserve constituency.

