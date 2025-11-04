Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): A case has been registered against Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh at Mokama police station in Bihar over his controversial remark made during a roadshow in support of party candidate Anant Singh for the Mokama assembly by-election.

The speech, in which Lalan Singh allegedly provoked supporters not to allow certain opposition leaders to step out of their homes on polling day, had gone viral, prompting the Election Commission to issue a notice seeking an explanation on why action should not be taken against him.

A report was also called from the local administration.

"There are a few leaders, don't let them step out of their homes on polling day. Keep them inside," Singh is allegedly heard saying in the widely circulated video clip.

Targeting JD(U) leader, the Rashtriya Janata Dal posted a video clip on X and condemned him for allegedly inciting his supporters to prevent opposition voters from casting ballots during the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD accused Singh of "running a bulldozer over the chest of the Election Commission."

RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti echoed the outrage, calling it "state-sponsored intimidation" and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence amid his frequent 'jungle raj' jabs at the opposition.

In the X post, she wrote, "On voting day, do not let the opposition leader leave the house! Keep him confined inside the house; if he resists too much, take him along with you and let him cast his vote. ~Lalan Singh"

She further wrote, "@ECISVEEP @CEOBihar Will you wake up from your slumber and verify the authenticity of this gentleman's video full of strongman rhetoric, and take appropriate action?"

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. From the Jan Suraaj Party, Priyadarshi Piyush is contesting.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

