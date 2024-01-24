Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

"With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act," Sarma said in a post on 'X'.

The FIR comes after the Assam Chief Minister said on Tuesday that the state police will register a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi and will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election.

Following the clash incident between police and Congress workers at the Khanapara area, the Assam Chief Minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi had tried to enter Guwahati with around 3000 people and 200 vehicles.

"We can imagine what would have been the situation if 3000 people and 200 vehicles had entered Guwahati. For six days we were telling him to go by the route they are comfortable with but not to go through the middle route of Guwahati. Even after saying this, they (Congress workers) clashed with the police," Assam Chief Minister told reporters.

Informing that a criminal case will be registered against Rahul Gandhi, the Assam Chief Minister said that police will initiate an inquiry and arrest Wayanad MP after Lok Sabha polls.

"Rahul Gandhi had been instigating the entire incident by standing in the vehicle. We will register a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi. Police will inquire and will take action as per law. We will not arrest him yet, we will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election," Sarma said.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and as the Yatra was about to enter Guwahati city, Congress workers were stopped from entering the city and clashed with Assam Police. On Wednesday the Yatra will move to Barpeta, Bongaingaon with a public meeting scheduled in the evening at Dhubri. (ANI)

