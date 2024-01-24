Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night over the alleged security issues faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The development comes after a case was filed against Rahul Gandhi and other members of the Congress party for "violence, provocation, assault" in Assam during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The news was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Rahul Gandhi and Other Congress Leaders Booked for Violence, Damaging Public Property During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Amit Shah

