Thane, March 20: A fire broke out in a scrap godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Wednesday, destroying a number of warehouses, officials said on Wednesday. There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 am in the godown complex located at Valpada on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi town and spread rapidly to the warehouses in the area, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Shailesh Shinde said. Bhiwandi Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Warehouse in Thane District, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Bhiwandi Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in #Bhiwandi of Thane district, #Maharashtra. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/O8wo0ElYuA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2024

After being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30 am, he said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at BMC’s Pise Water Pumping Station, Likely to Disrupt Water Supply for Next 24 Hours.

The exact number of godowns destroyed in the fire was not yet known, he said, adding that scrapped vehicles were stored in some of the warehouses. Cooling operations were affected for want of adequate number of water tankers, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)