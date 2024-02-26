At BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station, a fire broke out on Monday evening, February 26, 2024. This incident has affected the water supply from the city's reservoirs at Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada, as well as the eastern portion of the suburbs. As such, these localities will not have access to water reportedly for the next twenty-four hours. Furthermore, there may be an impact on the water supply pressure in Mumbai's other areas and western suburbs. During this time, the BMC administration has urged the public to cooperate and use water wisely. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Mahim-Bandra Raclamation, Fire Tenders On Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at BMC’s Pise Water Pumping Station, Likely to Disrupt Water Supply

A fire broke out at BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station, today evening. This incident has impacted the water supply in the eastern part of eastern suburbs, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city. Consequently, there will be… pic.twitter.com/5JIoDJSK9z — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 26, 2024

