A fire has broken out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Firefighting teams are currently at the scene, working to control the blaze. A video of the blaze has been shared by news agency ANI. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the fire. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at BMC’s Pise Water Pumping Station, Likely to Disrupt Water Supply for Next 24 Hours.

Bhiwandi Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in #Bhiwandi of Thane district, #Maharashtra. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/O8wo0ElYuA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2024

