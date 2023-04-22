New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out on Saturday morning at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in central Delhi, officials said.

According to a fire official, the department received information regarding the fire around 8.30 am.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

