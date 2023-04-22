Bengaluru, April 22: A video showing a farmer wiping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cutout with his towel has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video from his twitter handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described it as a 'beautiful' video.

The video was captured on Friday evening ahead of Shah's roadshow in Devanahalli of Karnataka. The roadshow was cancelled due to rain. However, once the rain stopped, the farmer was seen wiping Prime Minister Modi's cutout placed at the venue. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Among BJP's Star Campaigners, Check Full List Here.

Farmer Wipes PM Modi’s Cutout in Karnataka:

#WATCH | A BJP worker wipes off rainwater from a cutout of PM Modi put up along the route of BJP's roadshow in Devanhalli near Karnataka's Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/0aEYrhr1MG — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

When the man, who captured the video, asked the farmer whether he was paid to do the job, the farmer furiously responded, "It is love and trust. Do you think Modi has done nothing? Modi is god...." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah, Other Leaders Attend BJP Meeting in Delhi to Finalise List of Candidates for Polls.

Retweeting the video shared by Karnataka BJP, Shah said: "The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka."

