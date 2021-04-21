New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze around 3.00 am and 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 6 am, they said.

Further details are awaited.

