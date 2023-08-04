Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): A fire broke out on the 16th floor of the Orchid building at Kandivali area in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday morning, officials said.

After receiving information, a team of fire tenders reached the area and started the operation to douse the fire.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Search Operations Conducted in Vulnerable Areas, Seven Illegal Bunkers Destroyed, Curfew Relaxed in Imphal Valley.

There were reports of casualty or injury to anyone as firefighting officials were making efforts to bring the situation under control.

According to the police, there is yet no information on any injuries due to the incident. The fire brigade team along with the police are present at the spot, they added.

Also Read | Modi Surname Case: Priyanka Gandhi Thanks Supreme Court, Cites Gautam Buddha's Quote After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi’s Conviction.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)