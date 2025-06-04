A massive fire erupted at a Zepto warehouse in Dahisar, Mumbai, around 2:30 PM, gutting goods worth lakhs. Videos shared by IANS show thick black smoke billowing from the site as firefighters battled intense flames. The fire brigade, along with Dahisar police, swiftly reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Ghansoli Bus Depot Fire: 2 NMMT Buses Gutted in Blaze in Navi Mumbai, Short Circuit During Electric Bus Repairs Likely Cause (Watch Videos).

Zepto Warehouse Fire in Dahisar

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at Zepto's warehouse. Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire brigade and Dahisar police quickly responded and brought the blaze under control. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/d8EGZPlQim — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)