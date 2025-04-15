A massive fire broke out in Mumbai today, April 15. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Crystal Tower, located along the Western Express Highway in Andheri East. Soon after the incident came to light, fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot. At present, they are engaged in dousing operations. So far, there have been no reported injuries or casualties. A video of the blaze showing black smoke covering the skies has also surfaced online. Mumbai Fire: Security Guard Killed, 1 Injured As Blaze Erupts in Takshshila Housing Society in Vidyavihar.

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Crystal Tower located along the Western Express Highway in Andheri East. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in dousing operations. No casualties have been reported so far pic.twitter.com/YkxIQSqwFj — IANS (@ians_india) April 15, 2025

