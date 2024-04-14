Kolkata, April 14: A fire broke out in a restaurant near New Town Chinar Park in West Bengal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the seven fire tenders swiftly responded to the call and brought the fire under control. Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts in a Godown in Sector 5, Six Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Local people claimed that several gas cylinders had exploded adding that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)