A fire broke out in a godown located in Sector 5 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently unknown. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A fire broke out in a godown in Sector 5. Six fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rW824KD9JC — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

