Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at the handicraft exhibition in Sitara Centre around 12:30 PM on Wednesday, causing damage to property but fortunately, resulting in no injuries nor loss of life, an official said.

Authorities were quick to respond, with the fire department, municipal officials, and police arriving at the scene to control the situation. The fire broke out, triggering an immediate response from the nearest fire station.

One of the major concerns during the incident was the presence of animals at the exhibition. Authorities confirmed that all animals were safely evacuated before the situation could worsen. Fortunately, no injuries either to human or animal have been reported. While, the fire was controlled in time, preventing it from spreading to areas in the vicinity.

Sankara Rao, Fire Officer, Vijayawada, said, "Our team responded immediately after receiving the alert at 12:30 PM. Additional units were deployed based on the fire's intensity, and we managed to contain it swiftly, preventing further damage."

Additional firefighting units were deployed based on the intensity of the blaze. Within a short span of time, the fire was successfully extinguished, preventing further damage to the exhibition area.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, authorities have launched a detailed investigation to establish the precise reasons behind the incident. "While the exact cause is still under investigation, a detailed inquiry is underway to confirm this," Rao added.

Officials are currently assessing the extent of property damage, and further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and follow necessary safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)

