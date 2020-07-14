Visakhapatnam, Jul 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police sources said.

The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it came just a couple of months after styrene vapour leak in the LG Polymers plant in the region.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Company in Visakhapatnam's JN Pharma City: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

An explosion was first heard at the Pharma City, following which there was a huge fire, according to sources.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the fire and emergency services personnel could not immediately reach the spot as the blaze has engulfed the area, police sources said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Today at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

The explosion is said to have occurred in the unit of Ramky Solvents and the cause of the incident is not yet known, according to sources. Further details are awaited.

Last month, a gas leak incident in one of the companies in Pharma City left two workers dead and four injured. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)