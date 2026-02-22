Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential house in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

Recently, there have been multiple fire incidents in Kulgam, including one in Dragdan village where two residential houses were gutted, and another in the Daderkoot area where three houses were damaged, possibly due to a short circuit.

The authorities are investigating the causes of these fires, and fire services have been prompt in responding to the incidents. In some cases, no loss of life has been reported, but household goods and belongings have been damaged. (ANI)

