Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A fire broke out in a mobile store in Vizianagaram town due to electric short circuit, Fire Officer, Vara Prasad said.

According to the officer, the incident occurred at around 11 am and the shop owner has suffered a loss of around Rs 9 lakh as all the cell phones and other peripherals were charred.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Administration Announces Curfew in Srinagar on August 4-5: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Speaking to ANI over a phone call, Prasad said, "A fire broke out in MK mobile shop this morning at 11 am due to electric short circuit. Two fire engines are rushed to the spot."

"The firefighters doused the blaze approximately in an hour while cell phones and other peripherals were burnt. Shop owner estimates that almost Rs 9 lakh worth property is burnt in the accident," added Prasad. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 105, Amritsar Police Arrests 12 More Accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)